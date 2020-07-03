DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Mini Mailman brings joy

People love getting mail. There’s one mailman in Edinboro who’s tiny and adorable who’s making getting mail a lot more fun.

Meet Jessten Oblinski, the five-year-old who’s been delivering mail to people all over the area since his birthday last month.

“He decided just one day like, ‘I wanna deliver mail.’ and I said, ‘Okay.’ So we got him some envelopes and we started out with paper,” said his mother, Kristen Oblinski.

Little Jessten has postman’s uniform and all. He started out using stickers as stamps, but Kristen found out that was putting things in people’s mailboxes without a stamp is illegal. He’s been gifted stamps to help with that, and he get plenty of mail in return.

“Since he likes getting mail, we started writing his name, our address, and name and everything on the letters and stuff. People keep writing things back, sending him stickers, sending him stamps,” said Kristen.

For someone so small, he’s making a big impact each and everyday especially during the pandemic.

“It’s nice to have something positive right now. It’s really fun to. He gets shy. He does get shy. When we’re running around town and stuff like that on his little bike, people come out like, ‘Hey Mr. Postman!’ and they’ll like wave to him,” said Kristen.

Jessten is just five, so the letters he writes are not what you called Shakespeare’s letters.

“He’ll make hearts. He started making rainbows. And then his sister helps him draw some different things and stuff like that. He’s starting to write some of his letters, so it’s kinda cool we’re intertwining how to teach how to write his name and stuff like that,” said Kristen.

Jessten and his older sister, Alyana, delivered mail and flowers today to the residents of Edinboro Manor.

“…population of about 110 from my understanding. So we were able to get his tired little hand to do, I think we did 75. And I said we’ll do the rest as time goes on,” said Kristen.

The entire family made the trip over to Edinboro Manor. They even got to wave to some residents as they received the mail and flowers.