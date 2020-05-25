DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Ohio is open

Ohio is reopening more quickly than Pennsylvania. People are enjoying sitting at restaurants, playing on golf courses and more this holiday weekend.

“Best regards to Governor Wolf for giving such a shot in the arm to our business here because we share a border with Erie County,” said Gabriel Cellini, co-owner of Breakwall BBQ in Conneaut, Ohio.

Businesses are taking precautions and following state guidelines to ensure their patrons and staff are safe. However, it’s not mandatory that Ohioans wear masks in public.

“Last Friday the governor opened up outside eating within a six-foot radius.That worked pretty well for us because most of our tables are six feet apart. They’re allowed to have 10 or more at their table if they’re family,” said Peggy Tuttle, owner of White Turkey.

“We take the restrictions that kind of flow from the CDC to the state of Ohio and then on down to our local health department very seriously. We don’t want any of our employees to get sick. We don’t want any of patrons to come in here and have any problems because of their visit,” said Cellini.

People are not letting the virus hinder their holiday celebrations. Traditions are still being carried out.

One Pennsylvania family is spending their tradition on the golf course this holiday in Ohio. That’s money not spent in PA.

“Well it’s Memorial Day weekend. We are here at our family’s house about 10 miles west of here in Ashtabula. And it’s just a tradition to come out and play on Memorial Day,” said Joe Kennedy, a Pittsburgh native.

Only time will tell when Pennsylvania will reopen more. For now, people have the option to cross the border into northeast Ohio and experience what it has to offer.