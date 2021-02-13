Digital Exclusive: One on one with Jade “Slyguy” Roberts

Did you happen to catch the Super Bowl this year? How about the Michelob Ultra seltzer commercial involving celebrity look impersonators?

We had a chance to talk to one of those impersonators to learn all about his experience with the commercial and just how he became an impersonator.

Jade Roberts is one of the top Sylvester Stallone impersonators around. Located in Texas, Roberts does this impersonation as a side job aside from his fitness business.

Our Digital Content Manager Nick Sorensen sat down with Roberts to discuss the commercial along with his impersonation.

Roberts was featured in the 2021 Super Bowl during a Michelob Ultra seltzer commercial that aired during the third quarter of the game this year.

Roberts was featured as a Sylvester Stallone impersonator while mimicking both Stallone’s looks and voice. Playing along with the commercial, it is later shown that Roberts like others in commercial is simply a Stallone impersonator.

After the commercial was shot, Roberts and a group of friends decided to make the trip to the big game and enjoy the experience.

Roberts says that the impersonation is something he does as a side gig since many people believe that he looks and sounds like the real Sylvester Stallone.

This led Roberts to other venues such as Cameo where he now sends people personal shout outs as Stallone’s characters including Rocky Balboa.

To learn more about Roberts or his fitness business, check him out on cameo or visit his Facebook page or even his website. You can even find Roberts on Cameo for all of your Sylvester impersonation needs.