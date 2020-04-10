DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Passover and Easter in COVID-19

There are two major religious holidays happening, Passover and Easter. With COVID-19 forcing people to stay inside and not celebrate with one another, technology is playing a major role in connecting people.

Rabbi Morais of Temple Anshe Hesed says that he uses email, text messaging, Zoom and YouTube live streaming to connect with people and share bulletins. He mentioned that Zoom lets people connect in breakout sessions and connect that way.

Fr. Shawn Clerkin of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church says he’s been doing the same. He believes this reminds everyone that the power of technology is reminding people they belong to the same community.

Passover and Easter are being celebrated apart this year and virtually. Both Rabbi Morais and Fr. Shawn agree that next year it will be in Jerusalem; this year is on Zoom, next year it will be in person.