Digital Exclusive: Patch Adams on finding joy during the pandemic

Today is election day, and people everywhere are voting. When you're at the polls, do you notice any younger voters casting their ballots?

NextGen Pennsylvania classifies younger voters as those ages 18-35. About 40% of younger people make up our electorate in Pennsylvania, but there's still a push for more. Younger people are less inclined to vote for a number of reasons including not feeling that their voices are heard, or the process being too confusing. Through now virtual operations of phone calls and texts, NextGen America is committed to getting younger people voting in all elections happening.