DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Physical therapy from home

If you’ve been working from home for a while, you might be experiencing some neck and back pains.

Aaron Hertel of Hertel and Brown Physical Therapy suggests that you concentrate on proper posture to help eliminate most of your back pain to start. In addition, there are several simple exercises that little time and no time away from your desk to complete to help with your pains. You’l even burn a few more calories, too!

By implementing these into your day, you can get some relief and still get work done.