DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Sarah A. Reed

As we celebrate women this Women’s History Month, we want to give a special acknowledgement to Sarah A. Reed whose birthday it is today, March 16. Let’s find out a bit about this Erie icon and legend.

“Well Sarah Reed is really a fascinating figure in Erie history. She was the granddaughter of Seth Reed, one of the original settlers and Revolutionary War veteran, and the daughter of Charles Reed, a prominent, prominent early Erie businessman,” said Jeff Sherry, museum educator at the Hagen History Center.

“Sarah Reed’s true claim to fame is not just her charities but the founding of the Home for the Friendless, which, until her death in 1934, she was in charge of the Home for the Friendless, [and] until her death and she refused to allow her name to be on the home. But after she passed it became known as Sarah Reed or The Sarah Reed Home,” said Sherry.

Sarah and two other women founded the Home for the Friendless in 1871. In addition, she was an original founder of the Children’s Center, now known as the Sarah Reed Children’s Center.

She was involved in many charitable and cultural organizations from the YWCA to the Daughters of the American Revolution to the needlework guild.

“Many many years after her death, an Erie Times newspaper article said that ‘Erie’s grand old lady was the title given to Miss Sarah Reed.’ Well years before her death, Sarah Reed had said quote ‘Don’t ever use the epithet old lady. Life is not years but achievement.’ So it’s almost like she foreshadowed this by saying don’t call anyone old lady,” said Sherry.

Sarah Reed achieved a lot in her lifetime that continues to help people today. That’s her lasting legacy.