Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events here in Erie have been either postponed or canceled including the popular comedy show featuring Sinbad.

Sinbad was originally scheduled to make an appearance over at Jr.’s Last Laugh on March 19th-21st.

With a little luck and outreach, we were able to sit down and chat with Sinbad on a variety of topics including comedy, acting and even his thoughts on what is going on with the world today.

See the full interview here.