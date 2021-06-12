Digital Exclusive- Skywarn training in Girard

Every year, the National Weather Service offers SKYWARN training classes.

Any body can join these courses and become SKYWARN certified by learning the basics of severe weather, how to identify severe weather and how to safely and accurately report severe weather.

We took a visit to Girard High School to talk to the students of Ms. Heather Piers physics and engineering class, who recently became official SKYWARN spotters.

Find out how these students did it, what it takes to complete the SKYWARN certification and why they did it in this Digital Exclusive.