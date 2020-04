On today’s episode of the Social Roundup with Emma Rose, she spoke with the local director of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Ashley Ross of St. Vincent.

St. Vincent is one of five CMN hospitals in Pennsylvania. This week is all about celebrating miracle families ad children, raising awareness and funds and thanking donors.

There is also an online gaming tournament April 7-9 with $150,000 to be won for various CMN hospitals including St. Vincent. You can even participate from home!