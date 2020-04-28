1  of  3
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Social workers supporting children

Crises like the COVID-19 pandemic often make the vulnerable in society more vulnerable. Social workers are putting in the effort to ensure foster children and those are adopted become resilient during this time of trauma.

Post adoption specialist at Bethany Christian Services, Tory Hough, says that resilience will get children through this. One resource that’s been set up is a help line to find resources like masks or even just be a listening ear.

Social workers still make in-person visits as needed but in protective gear. They will still help children regardless of the situation.

