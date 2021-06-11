Digital Exclusive: Solar eclipse a practice run for 2024 for Erie County

Through special solar lenses, the northern hemisphere witnessed an annular solar eclipse on June 10th. The moon’s orbit brought it directly between the Earth and the sun, blocking a majority of the sun’s light and creating a “ring of fire” for three minutes and 51 seconds.

Whether people witnessed a partial or the total eclipse depended on your location. The “path of totality” was limited to Northern Canada, Greenland and the Siberian region of Russia.

“People are fascinated about astronomy and space, in general,” said Dr. David Hurd, planetarium director at Edinboro University. “And I think an event like an eclipse just draws our attention to the night sky, and even the day sky, in this particular manner.”

Hurd said if you are from Erie County and grabbed a pair solar eclipse glasses or shades to hang onto them, because in April of 2024, this area will be in the “path of totality.”

The next North American eclipse will happen six months before that time, but only those ranging from the Pacific Northwest to Texas will see a total eclipse at that time.