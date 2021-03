Stumpy’s Hatchet House, located at 3728 Liberty Street in Erie celebrates one year of business after being affected by the pandemic.

Co-owner Erin Samlock says after being open for one day, the new business was forced to shut its doors along with other non-essential businesses due to Governor Wolf’s mandate.

Now, they’re back open and celebrating one year of success (March 15, 2021). They’re continuing to welcome customers with safety guidelines in place.