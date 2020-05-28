DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Summer camps

Summer is right around the corner and that means parents are probably wondering if camps will happen or not this year because of COVID-19. Most camps will happen but with several changes and safety precautions.

“We’re a go. We just think it’s so important for kids to get out and be able to do some fun normal outdoor activities. We’re a nature-based camp. We’re outside most of the anyway. We think that we’re well placed, well positioned to be able to do it safely with some important modifications,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director of Asbury Woods.

“It’s really great, jut recently the governor and CDC on Friday just issued very clear directions on what summer outdoor youth programs should look like and specifically camps. The American Camping Association has also provided a lot of guidance around how to provide a safe summer camp,” said Tammy Roche, vice president of YMCA of Greater Erie.

Camps will look different. Many organizations are limiting the number of children registered in addition to completing daily wellness checks.

“… is proceeding with our summer camps obviously with some important modifications to our protocols especially of how campers are dropped off, how we staff camp, not mixing camp groups during the week,” said Farrar.

“That’s going to be standard operating procedure. You come in, we have a touch-less thermometer we will be using for staff and for kids,” said Roche, “And then we’ll have a process in place for staff or children that present with a temperature higher than a recommended 100.4.

Roche said group sizes before were about 15 kids to one counselor. Now it will be about 10 kids to one counselor.

Summertime is meant to be fun, but during the age of a pandemic, can it be?

“The types of things we have to offer are it’s nature, nature, nature. Outside, exploring, learning about plants and animals, walking on the trails, some of our older kids get into using GPS units,” said Farrar.

“Typically we would take children away from camp for field trips. We can’t really figure out a safe to do that by putting them on a school bus at this point. Instead what we’re going to be doing is bringing enrichment experiences to the children,” said Roche.

Parents also often have the option to wait to see how guidelines will change throughout the summer months before signing their kids up.

“We operate on a rolling admission. And, again, we recognize there’s going to be hesitation perhaps around a camp experience right away when kids get out of school in the next week or so,” said Roche.

“Normally, summer camp would start June 8th. We delayed the start by two weeks for the simple matter that most of our staff as has been required has been off site through this. So this gives our a little more time to ramp back up of being on site,” said Farrar.

If you have questions, make sure to contact the organization providing the camp.