DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recognizes essential workers

Along with healthcare providers and front-line workers, you may know other essential workers still serving us daily.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum wants to recognize those that we may not think about as much. They’re doing this through their new essential worker bobbleheads.

The inspiration came from requests for a bobblehead of a well known physician, Dr. Fauci. When that bobblehead was one of their biggest sellers, CEO Phil Sklar and the rest of the team expanded their collection to include essential workers.

$5 from each bobblehead sold is donated by the Hall of Fame and Museum to the Protect the Heroes Campaign. The Hall of Fame and Museum raised over $215,000 for the campaign through bobblehead sales.

Help out the Milwaukee business, and brighten an essential worker’s day! The essential worker bobbleheads can be found online here . If you’d like to see an essential worker included, let them know here!