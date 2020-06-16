DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Tips to secure your devices from hackers

From checking your emails to setting up your home security system, you use the internet daily. With the yellow phase still keeping many at home, many users remain online – hackers included.

Hackers are busy sending bogus emails and gaining access to your devices to spy and get sensitive information. It’s up to you to make sure your devices are secure.

Christopher Mansour, Assistant Professor of Cyber Security at Mercyhurst University gives us tips to protect ourselves from these attacks. From updating your devices to creating passwords, the actions you take to secure your accounts and devices matters when it comes to your safety.