DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE- Vendors announced for Flagship City Food Hall

From southern cuisine to a sundae shop, people will soon be able to enjoy a new array of places to eat when the Flagship City Food Hall opens next year.

Thursday afternoon, the Erie Downtown Development Corporation announcing eight of the food hall’s vendors.

One of them is Lucky Louie’s, well known for it’s hot dogs.

The application process started in January with hundreds of potential vendors showing interest.

In this Digital Exclusive, five of the food hall vendors spoke to JET 24 Action News.