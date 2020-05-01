DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Virtual wine and spirits tastings

States are slowly opening things up, but being together and tasting wines and spirits is something that will still need to wait a little longer.

Mazza Vineyards and 5 & 20 Spirits is putting that experience online.

Wine lovers have the option to choose from a variety of flavors. “There’s four different selections: you can do a dry red, dry white, semi-sweet or a wine maker’s selection. And within that shipment you would get three wines,” said Mario Mazza, vice president and general manager of Mazza Vineyards.

If your tastes are geared for beer and spirits, then you’re in luck.

“We’ve got some things that are not Mazza on the wine side but at 5 & 20 that are DIY cocktail kits and some at-home DIY beer tasting flights as well,” said Mazza.

Since this month is 5/2020, promotions planned months ago to be in-person are now planned for online.

“We’re now in a once in a century situation- it’s 5/2020, so it’s May 20, so 5 and 20 month is a promo opportunity for us,” said Mazza.

You can order wine tastings online here, but 5 & 20 Spirits are curbside pickup only in New York.