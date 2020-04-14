DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: #WeGotThisErie

#WeGotThisErie and that’s true.

Erie proves its resilience time and time again. Several organizations have come together to launch the #WeGotThisErie campaign to bring the community together virtually and bring more positivity during these trying times.

The video released today shows times of when people were together like concerts, football games, beach days and more. Now is the time to celebrate those memories, share what you’re doing right now and think about the future times when the community can be back together.

You can learn more about the campaign here.

Remember, #WeGotThisErie.