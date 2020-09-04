DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: White Turkey, beach day

Summer is quickly coming to an end and that means making one last trip to the beach and the White Turkey to send off the season.

Aday at the beach might include finishing your summer reading. Spending time looking for that coveted beach glass is another favorite past time of many. Just walking along the beach in the water, letting the cool waves tickle your feet could be part of the perfect day at the beach.

Once you’ve finished, you’re likely to be hungry, so why not head to the White Turkey one last time before it closes for the season?

Like everyone, it’s been affected by COVID-19.

“It quick. It’s been an interesting season with all the COVID and stuff and all the new rules, but we made it through it. Hopefully we don’t have to go through another one like this. We had to change our whole process as far as waiting on people. We didn’t have the bar stools around the counters this year, but everything went well. Everybody seemed to be happy and we’ve had a good time this year,” said John Mason, manager at the White Turkey Drive-In.

The White Turkey is always busy, but they’re expecting this weekend to be even busier.

“This weekend is an extremely busy weekend. A lot of people do know we are only open until Labor Day and they want to stock up on their turkey before the winter sets in. We do sell one-pounders and six-pounders they can take home and throw in their oven and make them, get them quick,” said Mason

Some of their specialties include sweets and other turkey treats.

“Well the root beer floats are always huge. They’re still in a frozen glass, frozen mug. Of course, the ice cream’s all swirled up on top, so it’s a huge helping of ice cream with our Richardson Root Beer, as well as the Large Marge that’s always a big hit. That’s named for one of the founders,” said Mason.

Make sure to get your last bit of White Turkey in before the season’s ending.