DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Women’s History Month, Gertrude Barber

With everyone’s mind on COVID-19 and staying a safe 6 feet away from one another, let’s not forget that it’s still Women’s History Month,and Erie has some fascinating women who’ve done great things to help the community and nation.

Dr. Gertrude Barber was a school teacher, psychologist and leader in the mid- and late-twentieth century. She had big dreams, the drive and the passion to educate and serve people with special needs. She showed they are first and foremost people and should be treated as such and have the same opportunities as anyone else.

She started out with one classroom and children ages 5 to 18. Then her mission grew to serving people with special needs and their families of all ages. Dr. Barber’s work expanded even more. Today it serves thousand of people across Pennsylvania.

The Barber National Institute is nationally recognized for the work it does and will continue provide services with the original dream of Gertrude Barber in mind: every child deserves an education regardless of their circumstance.