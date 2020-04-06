DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: World Autism Awareness and Acceptance Day

April 2 is World Autism Awareness and Acceptance Day. People all over wear blue to show love and support to their loved ones with autism.

Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey of the Barber National Institute explained that autism is a developmental disorder and is a spectrum– there are high-functioning individuals with autism and more moderate to severe cases.

On this day, the world is celebrating individuals with autism and recognizing they are first and foremost people.

The Barber National Institute also recognizes that these are hard times for all. It has released some activities and resources for people with autism and their carers. Click here for more.