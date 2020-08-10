DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Young voters

The 2020 election is just around the corner, and young voters are looking to see which candidate they are going to vote for.

” So I’m a little bit nervous because there is so much going on in the world, so making the right choice almost gives me a sense of responsibility and makes me feel like I have a voice. And I’m super excited about that by making sure I choose the right thing makes me a little nervous,” said Grace Bobosky, a junior at Gannon.

Most kids generally don’t pay much attention to the presidential election, but growing up changes everything.

“I think growing up, I was never very aware of the political situation and what’s going on. And I don’t know if it’s the phenomenon when you get older, you become more aware of how big of an impact this has on people’s lives, or if it’s the nature of the people who are in charge right now. I’m definitely, like, seeing it more so, in my life, how it’s impacting people and how much it plays a part into how it forms people, what makes you who you are, and their relationships between people,” said Brady Bizon, a junior at Gannon.

Gannon is making sure its students are educated and have the proper resources before the election.

“Yeah so this year in particular, we feel really called to make sure our students have access to resources and also access to spaces where they can talk openly and honestly just about how they feel, what their concerns are, and just being educated on where to find information,” said Becky Sperry, director of the Center for Social Concerns and Global Exploration at Gannon.

Young people feel like their voices are being heard and their vote could possibly sway the election.

“It would appear that the young people, if everyone voted, would have a substantial voice that would actually influence the tide of the results,” said Bizon.

But deciding on the candidate they feel earns their vote can be difficult.

” What values should we look for in a candidate? Do we want someone that is a good human being? Do we want someone that has good policies? What should we value over the other,” said Bizon.

“So when I look for a candidate, I definitely look for their morals and values, and what they’ve done in the past because I feel like that really shines through, and what they’ll do in the future as well,” said Bobosky.

Gannon is helping students get educated throughout the fall with various events.

“We’re really trying to plan a full series of events throughout the fall, to not only help educate student on where to find information about voting, but also to have those critical conversations,” said Perry.

It’s just a matter of time before we find out who will be the next president and how the young vote influenced the outcome.