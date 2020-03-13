DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Your Weekend Movie Review—’Bloodshot,’ ‘I Still Believe’ and ‘The Hunt’

It’s not exactly a stretch for Vin Diesel to break out of his fearless, fast and furious persona to take on the new role in the big screen adaptation of the cult-comic book series “Bloodshot.”

He is a respected military man who takes a bullet in action, is killed, but is put back together as a high-tech super soldier out to shut down the terrorist that took his life.

“Bloodshot” will sit better for fans of the comic book franchise who have some history with it all. To me, it is just another disposable action movie with zero story, and only slightly better action and effects.

Film critic Dean Richards gives it a Dean’s List C-

“I Still Believe”/ Lionsgate Pictures/ Rated: PG

The pre-Easter offering is the faith based, “I Still Believe,” the story of a popular Christian music performer and the girl he meets at Bible college.

All is going well in this “Hallmark-Like” romance, until he has to choose between career or romance when tragedy strikes.

It’s a predictable, manipulative tearjerker, but ultimately an uplifting one.

Britt Robertson and KJ Apa of “Riverdale” fame stars in this Dean’s List C

“The Hunt”/ Universal Pictures/ Rated: R

And for an hour and a half of graphic violence and bloody, messy gore, there’s “The Hunt,” the movie that’s being called a satire and statement on the political extremes of both the left and the right, but that’s not what Dean Richards thought.

This is the film whose premise is the group of wealthy liberals, known as the “Elites” who capture and literally attempt to sport hunt to the death a group of conservatives known as “The Deplorables.” It’s the film that was pulled from release last September following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

While this ultra-violent offering doesn’t take one minute of itself seriously and dishes out political slams evenly on both sides, to call it a satire gives it too much credit. It’s not nearly that clever. It’s really just one jolting mess after another.

At times, funny in it’s weirdness, but only worth a Dean’s List D