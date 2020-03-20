DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Your Weekend Movie Review

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” is the story of the woman who became one of the most powerful women in America. Defying the odds in the hair care industry and black female entrepreneurship.

At a time when women had no rights, black women especially, “Sarah Breedlove” who was affectionally known as Madam C.J. Walker, became the first black self-made millionaire.

It’s a well-done four-part series on Netflix about how Walker overcame gender and racial bias, low self-esteem and one personal disappointment after another…all while revolutionizing the black hair care business.

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars, with supporting roles by Blair Underwood and Tiffany Haddysh, in telling this important story in history, but also one whose lesson in “Never taking no for an answer” rings true for everyone.

It’s a Dean’s List “A”

First-run movies

This weekend, first run movies that “were” in theaters have been made available on video on demand. They include “The Invisible Man,” “Emma,” “The Hunt” and “Birds of Prey.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

For laughs, the latest season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is one of it’s best. If you love Larry David and his very dark, nuanced humor. Season 10 doesn’t get much better. You can see it on HBO or catch past episodes through Hulu.

“Moonstruck”

Cher won an Academy Award for her role as Loretta Castorini in one of Dean Richards’ top five favorite movies of all time. 1987s “Moonstruck” can be seen on Prime Video, CBS All Access and iTunes and YouTube.

“Scent of a Woman”

There’s also Al Pacino and Chris O’Donnell as the prep school student who agrees to babysit an eccentric blind man to earn some extra money, but what he gets back in return is priceless. “Scent of a Woman” is streaming on Hulu, Prime Video and Google Play.