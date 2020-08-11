DIGITAL EXLCUSIVE: Gannon testing site

Gannon University is back for the fall semester, and it’s taking every precaution to protect students by implementing a COVID-19 testing site on campus.

” You know we were looking to bring our students back and our faculty and staff back. As we were watching all of the testing places and the volume they were experiencing, we realized there were going to be some challenges moving into the future in term of being able to do the type of testing we wanted to and get the results back in a time frame we wanted to get them back in,”said Steve Mauro, vice president for academic administration at Gannon.

As they’ve brought students, faculty and staff back to campus over the past few weeks, Gannon has been doing extensive testing.

” We’ve done over 1200 tests thus far. And we’ve seen averaging I would say about 50 a day. There are some days that are higher volume as individuals return in larger numbers and then some days that are lower volume. Of those 1200 we’ve had four positive cases,” said Mauro.

Everyone who gets tested will have their results in less than 24 hours so if they need to be quarantined, they can be.

“Yeah, so our testing is set up to be a screen. And then what we do after that is we work with local health organizations to confirm that positive test we had through diagnostic testing. And so once we get that positive affirmation from those clinical laboratories, what we’ll do is we’ll go through the steps. We work very closely with the health department, of course, because they’ll be doing their follow-up. But then we work with the students and individuals on campus to get them in isolation or quarantine and make sure we can provide them with the type of services that they would need to be provided while they’re in isolation or quarantine,” said Mauro.

The testing center is part of a recently-acquired and renovated building for Gannon.

“This building that’s used for the sample collection, we had purchased this few years ago, and so we were in the process of renovating it. And so as chance would have it, we found a use for it quite quickly,” said Mauro.

Gannon is also testing at their Florida campus. They are working to keep students safe.

“Yeah, we’re one of the only few in the entire nation that’s doing our own in-house testing. And so we feel like we really have an edge to be able to provide the types of services we want to provide to our students and our faculty and staff,” said Mauro.

Gannon will continue testing throughout the school year as well.