DIGITAL INTERVIEW: Michael Key interview

Creating a community through opening up the conversation, the tough conversation, is something for Erie. Erie City Councilman, Michael Keys, sat down with digital reporter, Emma Rose Lewis, to discuss some of the difficult topics.

One of the topics he discussed was his great-grandfather being hanged, and his grandfather dealing with that for decades until his death in the late 1990s.

According to Keys, systemic racism makes Blacks earn $0.42 on every $1.00 whites earn.

Watch the conversation to learn more.