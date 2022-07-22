(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park once again will be in the spotlight for the annual week-long Discover Presque Isle event, but it will be missing a familiar component.

Several events and activities will be held from July 25 through July 31, including everything from pancake breakfasts to hikes to bonfires; however, this year’s event will not feature craft or artisan vendors.

Organizers from Presque Isle Partnership have said on its website that increased visitor attendance has led to limited capacity, so there’s simply not enough room to host vendor booths.

“Please note, however, we are working towards the creation of a stand-alone craft and food vendor festival in the future, held separately from Discover Presque Isle,” the website said.

Vendors were only a part of the overall event that is Discover Presque Isle. Discover Presque Isle aims to “highlight the park’s rich offerings.” Many of the activities and programs offered during Discover Presque Isle are free (though Presque Isle Partnership encourages donations), and other programs and activities have fees.

A full list of activities and programs are available on the Discover Presque Isle website.

Free programs and events include self-guided nature walks, free admission to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center and Erie Visitor Center, archery programs, Yoga, Pilates and yogalates programs, kids activities, kite flying, an artist showcase at the lighthouse, a pontoon tour of the lagoons, the Sunset Music Series, a “discover insects” program, a program on backlighting moths, a sand sculpture competition and a film screening.

The Discover Presque Isle Music Festival is free and will be held from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Bands will play music at Beach 11. Matty B will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by Josh Travis from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., then Jess Royer from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Stephen Trohoske’s ARt Groupies will perform 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Tennessee Backporch begins at 8:30 p.m.

Beach 11 also will be host to fire performers Jennifer Dennehy, Samantha Cyparski and Sophia Kopasakis from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., also on Saturday, July 30. While they’re performing, a beach bonfire will roar from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. The fire performers and bonfire also are free to enjoy.

According to its website, Presque Isle Partnership is a nonprofit partner of Presque Isle State Park and the nonprofit works to build private support and partnerships for the park. The organization was founded in 1994.