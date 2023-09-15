(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Active shooter response and stop the bleed training will take place in October free of charge.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Medical Reserve Corps will hold the free training on Oct. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hirt Auditorium at Blasco Library in downtown Erie (160 E. Front St.).

Active shooter response training will teach attendees how to survive during a shooting event. The stop the bleed training will give those in attendance life saving skills.

Those wanting to attend must register by Oct. 13, 2023 by calling 814-823-5205 or emailing mrc@eriecountypa.gov.