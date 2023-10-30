(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — John Mellencamp will be coming to Erie for one night only to perform at the Warner Theatre early next year.

Mellencamp is set to perform on March 16, 2024. His setlist will include songs from his new LP, Orpheus Descending.

Previously known as Johnny Cougar, Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received several awards for his music.

Pre-sale tickets for his show are available starting on Oct. 31, and public sale tickets are available starting on Nov. 3.

For more information on the show and how to get tickets, you can visit the Erie Events website.