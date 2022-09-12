(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Catholic School System has hired a new athletic director.

Mike Doyle will lead the system-wide athletics for preschool through 8th-grade students. Doyle had served as aquatics manager for Cathedral Preparatory School. He is a graduate of John Carroll University and a lifelong Erie resident.

Doyle starts his new position at Erie Catholic School System on Oct. 3.

“I am excited about this next chapter in my career and for the opportunity to utilize my abilities to expand the athletic program at Erie Catholic,” Doyle said.

Erie Catholic School System President Bridget Philip touted Doyle’s experience in an announcement welcoming Doyle to the school system.

“Mr. Doyle brings years of experience in athletics and coaching and is passionate about the pivotal role sports can make in a child’s future,” Philip said. “Mr. Doyle is committed to the continuity of aligning Erie Catholic athletics with the mission and vision of the system.”