(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The annual Eerie Horror Fest has announced its film selections.

The 15th annual festival will be held Oct. 5-8 at the Warner Theatre in Erie. The multi-day event will screen two feature films and 12 short films. The filmmakers are from nine countries. Many of the filmmakers will attend the festival to introduce their films and meet the audience.

The film festival began accepting film submissions on March 14. The films could be submitted in four different categories: narrative feature, narrative short, documentary short or documentary feature.

The two feature films are “Night Shift” and “Super Z.”

“Night Shift” was directed by Greg Swinsom and Ryan Thiessen. The film features the story of a night shift janitor who is targeted by masked intruders.

“Super Z” was directed by Julien De Volte and Arnaud Tabarly of France. In that film, a zombie family escapes a laboratory and spreads chaos.

Two of the short films are from Erie-based filmmakers. “The Waterworks Incident – Project Algerine” was directed by Brian Dailey. It recounts the 1966 reports of a UFO on Presque Isle State Park. “The Night Mare” was directed by Cole Daniel Hills. It tells the story of “a folkloric creature known as The Mare.”

The other short films are “Self-Actualization of the Werewolf Woman” directed by Conall Pendergas of Canada, “Chimera” directed by Dayan Oualid of France, “Black Dragon (Rồng đen)” directed by Alexander Thompson, “665” directed by Juan De Dios Garduño of Spain, “Unheimlich” directed by Fabio Colonna of Mexico, “What Killed Timmy Benson” directed by Nick Cremers of the Netherlands, “All You Can Eat” directed by Kieran Reed of the United Kingdom, “POX” directed by Simon Young of Austria, “Golem” directed by Ryan Cauchi of Australia and “Incubus” directed by Tito Fernandes of the United Kingdom.

The festival also will include a silent film screening of Nosferatu with a live performance on the Wurlitzer pipe organ that recently was installed at the Warner Theatre.

The complete schedule, including showtimes, will be released in September.

The event also will include game demonstrations, celebrity meet and greets, cast and crew Q&A sessions, panel discussions, vendors and receptions.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Eerie Horror Fest event guests include John Adams and Toby Poser of Wonder Wheel Productions (“Hellbender”), Carter Smith (“The Ruins”), Mark Patton (“A Nightmare on Elm Street 2” and “Scream”), Courtney Gains (“Children of the Corn,” “Back to the Future,” and “The Burbs”), John Franklin (“Children of the Corn,” “The Addams Family,” and “Adams Family Values”), John Philbin (“Children of the Corn,” “Point Break,” and “Return of the Living Dead”) and Fritz Kiersch (“Children of the Corn”).