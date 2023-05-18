(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Price changes to a majority of Pennsylvania’s Electric Distribution Companies (EDC) will soon take effect this summer.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding consumers that on June 1 most electric utilities will be adjusting electric generation prices charged to non-shopping, or default service, customers.

“The upcoming price changes, combined with the increased use of electricity that we typically see during the long, hot days of summer, make this a very good time for consumers to evaluate their energy options,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille.

This change comes as all Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their Prices to Compare (PTCs) on June 1 for residential and small business non-shopping customers.

Customers who don’t choose a supplier will continue to receive “default service” from the utility – with the utility setting a PTC per kilowatt hour (kWh) on a quarterly or semi-annual basis.

As stated in a release, the EDCs that will have a change in price include:

Citizens' Electric, with an increase from 13.4248 to 13.8078 cents per kWh (up 2.8%);

Duquesne Light, with an estimated increase from 11.25 to 11.45 cents per kWh (up 1.8%);

Met-Ed, with an increase from 9.991 to 10.24 cents per kWh (up 2.5%);

PECO, with an increase from 9.726 cents to 10.312 cents per kWh (up 6%);

Penelec, with an increase from 9.561 to 9.703 cents per kWh (up 1.5%);

Penn Power, with an increase from 10.439 to 10.556 cents per kWh (up 1.1%);

PPL, with a decrease from 14.612 to 12.126 cents per kWh (down 17%);

UGI, with a decrease from 12.54 to 11.084 cents per kWh (down 11.6%)

Wellsboro Electric, with a decrease from 12.816 to 12.393 cents per kWh (down 3.3%); and,

West Penn Power, with an increase from 8.228 to 9.929 cents per kWh (up 20.7%).

Consumers are also free to use the PUC’s electric shopping website to explore other offers from competitive energy suppliers for possible savings.

The commission also encourages consumers who have contracts with competitive energy suppliers to know their contract expiration dates and to carefully review contract renewal notices, which describe energy shopping options and next steps.

Shopping customers will receive two contract renewal notices from their supplier – including an Initial Notice 45-60 days prior to the contract’s expiration date, and an “Options Notice” at least 30 days before their contract ends which contains important information on the supplier’s proposed changes to current terms of service as well as other consumer options.

If you have questions, contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380. More information on understanding a contract with an electric generation supplier and electric switching can be found online.