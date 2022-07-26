Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie International Airport will receive more than $5 million in federal funding for an upcoming taxiway project.

The $5 million was allocated to the Erie International Airport through the 2022 federal spending bill for the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.

Erie International Airport Executive Director Derek Martin said the allocation will partially fund a larger project that aims to realign the airport’s taxiway so it complies with FAA standards. The overall project will cost some $13.6 million and will be completed in phases.

“This project takes more money than we were allocated, so that’s why we’re taking a phased approach to rehabilitating the runway,” Martin said.

Construction on this phase is set to begin in 2023. Bradford Regional Airport also received federal funding through the same program.

“Pennsylvania’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world. When we upgrade them, we improve air travel and support economic growth in the Commonwealth,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey. “I look forward to seeing the improvements these projects will make for Erie International Airport and Bradford Regional Airport, and I will continue to bring infrastructure investments to Northwestern Pennsylvania to support economic development in the region.”

Erie International Airport already had received $1.4 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“This keeps the infrastructure at the airport consistent with FAA requirements, and we’re excited to move forward with it,” Martin said.