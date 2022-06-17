(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania and the City of Erie are reminding pet owners that dogs must be licensed.

The requirement goes back to Act 225 of 1982 which states: “… on or before January 1 of each year, the owner of any dog, three months of age or older, except as hereinafter provided, shall apply to the county treasurer of his respective county or an agent under section 200(a), on a form prescribed by the department, for the appropriate license for the dog.”

For City of Erie residents, a license can be purchased from City Hall, the Erie Humane Society and at the ANNA Shelter. License applications also are accepted online.

According to a Facebook post from the city on June 16, the license fees fund kennel investigations and prosecutions, protecting the public from dangerous dogs, kennel health and safety inspections, and efforts to reunite lost dogs with their owners.

Dogs outside of the cities of Erie, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scranton, Altoona and Harrisburg should be licensed through the respective county treasurer. Applications are available through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website. The Erie County Treasurer is located in Erie, the Crawford County Treasurer is located in Meadville, and the Warren County Treasurer is located in Warren.

The current license fee is $8.50 annually or $51.50 for a lifetime license. Spayed and neutered dogs can be licensed for $6.50 annually or $31.50 for a lifetime license.