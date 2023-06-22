(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie Catholic School System announced they’ve hired a new vice president of advancement with multiple ties to the Erie area.

The Erie Catholic School System (ECSS) announced Thursday that they have appointed Nicole S. Reitzell as the new Vice President of Advancement.

Prior to joining the school system, Reitzell previously served as the Vice President of Community Engagement for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) from July 2018 to June 2023, developing policies and procedures, leading community efforts, overseeing fundraising activities, and coordinating multiple community events.

Reitzell also spent time working with several local nonprofits including the Erie Zoo, Erie Philharmonic and Hamot Health Foundation and currently serves on the boards of United Way of Erie County and Hamot Health Foundation Board of Corporators.

“The Board is excited to acquire someone with Ms. Reitzell’s knowledge, skill sets, energy, and passion for our students and the mission of ECSS,” said Ann Carlin, chairperson of the ECSS board of directors.

In her new role, Reitzell will be responsible for building major fundraising programs, creating annual and long-range strategies for growth, and forming collaborations and community relations.

More information on ECSS along with applications for enrollment in the 2023-2024 school year for grades pre-school to eighth are available on their website here.