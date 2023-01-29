(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Catholic School System has launched their system-wide annual fund giving campaign in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week.

The campaign begins Sunday, Jan. 29, and will run until Feb. 28 with the funds raised going to support strategic goals across all six of their campuses that align with their mission and vision, according to a release from the school system.

“We’ve invested nearly $500,000 in updated safety measures across all campuses, including an additional 257 security cameras,” said Bridget Philip, Erie Catholic School System President. “Over $60,000 has been allocated to advanced technology, additionally, a new math series was launched system wide,” she stated.

Catholic Schools Week runs from Sunday, Jan. 26, until Saturday, Feb. 4, and is a nationwide observance and celebration of the Catholic education that students receive. Each of the schools will be celebrating the week with all kinds of different service projects, team building events and school spirit activities.

Erie Catholic School System is made up of six Catholic schools in Erie including Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Peace, St. James, St. Jude, St. George and St. Luke. For more information, check out their website at ErieCatholic.org.