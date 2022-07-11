(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is set to virtually attend a White House summit, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, to discuss the American Rescue Plan and workforce issues.

The summit will be held at 11 a.m. on July 13. The White House American Rescue Plan Implementation Team and the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs will host the summit. State and local leaders from throughout the U.S. will convene via Zoom for the summit.

Speakers include Harris, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Senior Advisor to the President and White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling, Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Rodriguez.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also will speak during the summit.

The summit will highlight American Rescue Plan investments in workforce development throughout the public health and infrastructure sectors, along with expanding the workforce.

“I am honored to be included in these extremely important talks with our country’s leaders. I have met previously with members of President Biden’s cabinet and look forward to continuing these discussions with Vice President Harris to further build relationships between Erie County and The White House,” Davis said in a news release.

An Erie County delegation will attend the summit with Davis, including Mary Bula of Erie Together, Gary Lee of Diverse Erie, Chris Gray of Erie County Community College and Erin Mrenek of the Erie County Health Department.