(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County’s finance director is retiring.

Jim Sparber has served as Erie County’s finance director for about 15 years. He will retire at the end of August. Sparber announced his decision to the county on Aug. 17.

“I have admired the air of comradery that exists in Erie County government that I believe stems from the sense that what we do is important and ultimately fulfilling,” Sparber said. “There are disagreements and rivalries, but they seem to fade when we refocus on the mission of making our community work. I have learned much more than I could imagine.”

During his tenure, the Department of Finance and General Accounting received awards for excellence in financial reporting.

Doug Smith, the county’s director of administration, highlighted Sparber’s collaborative spirit.

“I’ve worked with Jim during my entire career at Erie County. He has always been a voice of reason and a bridge builder between the different branches of government,” Smith said. “I am excited for him as he enters this next chapter in his life.”

The retirement was announced by the county on Aug. 29. County Executive Brenton Davis thanked Sparber for his service.

“We want to commend Jim for his many years of public service and commitment to Erie County and its residents,” Davis said. “We thank him for a job well done and wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”

Erie County said it planned to announce a new director of finance “in the coming days.”