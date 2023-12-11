Harrisburg, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Both an Erie museum and historical society received thousands in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC).

PHMC awarded nearly $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 158 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 58 Pennsylvania counties.

The goal of the Cultural and Historical Support Grant program is to strengthen Pennsylvania’s museum community. PHMC supports museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs.

Erie County received the following grants:

Erie County Historical Society (DBA Hagen History Center) – $16,676

expERIEnce Children’s Museum – $10,235

To be eligible for a PHMC grant, an organization must meet certain financial requirements, as well as employing at least one full-time professional staff person.

For more information, you can visit the PHMC’s website.