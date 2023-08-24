(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie County pedestrian safety projects have received funding.

Senator Dan Laughlin and State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins announced Thursday two Erie County pedestrian safety projects have received nearly $600,000 in funding approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through Pennsylvania’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.

The City of Erie will receive $500,000 to improve pedestrian facilities and upgrade 60-year-old traffic signals from 2nd to 5th Streets on State Street.

The Borough of Edinboro will receive $70,000 in multimodal funding to repair all sidewalk sections throughout the borough that are in need of repair.

“Everyone is a pedestrian at one time or another, so providing safer walking environments is important to us all,” Senator Laughlin said. “I’m glad this funding will be used to improve pedestrian safety in these two communities.”

“With traffic increasing in this area, it’s more important than ever to update the transportation safety infrastructure to protect pedestrians, motorists and cyclists,” State Rep. Harkins said. “The signals on State Street between Second and Fifth streets are 60 years old, and modernizing the equipment is critical. Securing this new funding will allow the city to make those upgrades and also improve pedestrian facilities.”

“Having antiquated signals in some of the busier areas of the city opens the door to delays, accidents and frustration – particularly as these areas are seeing increased traffic,” State Rep. Merski said. “Updating these intersections with advanced technology is going to go a long way toward keeping folks safer and making commutes smoother.”

More information about the funding is available at governor.pa.gov/newsroom/governor-shapiro-invests-nearly-50-million-in-58-transportation-projects-to-improve-safety-mobility-and-local-economies-across-the-commonwealth/.

The next round of funding will open at 8 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2023, with applications due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2023.