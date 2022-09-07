(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County will host a 9/11 memorial service.

The service will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Erie County 9/11 memorial at Blasco Memorial Public Library (160 E. Front St. in Erie). This year’s service will be held in person.

The keynote speaker will be Laura DiPasqua-Grappy. DiPasqua-Grappy worked for the Red Cross and responded to Ground Zero after the attacks, a county event announcement said.

The service will feature “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps.

County Council Chairman Brian Shank will emcee the event.