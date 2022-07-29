(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four projects in Erie and Crawford counties are included in a new U.S. Senate Appropriations bill. The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate and House and be signed by the president before the funding is finalized.

The announcement came from Sen. Bob Casey who noted that it was part of 12 subcommittee bills that were released by the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee on July 29. Including projects in Mercer and Venango counties, Northwestern Pennsylvania could get some $2.6 million for projects.

“I am proud to advance this vital funding for projects that will invest in infrastructure, economic development and children’s literacy. Communities across Northwestern Pennsylvania will benefit from these investments, from economic growth to cleaner water and air,” Casey said in his announcement. “As the Senate advances these spending bills, I will fight to ensure the federal government invests in our Commonwealth.”

In Erie County, $1.5 million could be earmarked for the Enterprise Development Center of Erie County. The project aims to redevelop the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) property. The property will become a multi-tenant business park.

The City of Erie could receive $325,000 for the purchase of a new vehicle for the Erie Bomb Squad.

Voices for Independence could receive $150,000 to support a life skills (cooking, financial literacy, budgeting and grocery planning) training program for single mothers in Erie.

In Crawford County, Meadville Area Water Authority could receive $390,000 to rehabilitate two water storage tanks to supply the City of Meadville.

In Mercer County, $272,000 could fund the Pennsylvania CASA Association, which supplies court appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children. In Venango County, $15,000 could go to the United Way of Venango to purchase books for its Imagination Library.