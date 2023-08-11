(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Three municipalities in Erie County have been awarded more than $4 million in grant money to upgrade traffic signals as part of the Green Light-Go program.

Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday, August 11 that over $35.5 million will be awarded to 77 municipalities across the Commonwealth through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s program.

Grants awarded through the Green Light-Go program go to municipalities as reimbursement for improving efficiency and operation in current traffic signals. Improvements made include installing LED technology, retiming traffic signals, developing special event plans, monitoring traffic signals and upgrading signals to the latest technologies.

The City of Erie was awarded nearly $3 million for upgrades made along West 18th and State Street, while Wesleyville Borough was awarded just over $1 million for updates made at three intersections along Buffalo Road, Fremont Street and Station Road.

Fairview Township also received over $160,000 for updated equipment at a pair of intersections.

The full compensation for municipalities are as follow:

City of Erie – $1,627,368.80 for updated signal equipment along West 18 th St.;

St.; City of Erie – $1,332,319.04 for updated signal equipment along State St.;

Fairview Township – $167,140 for updated signal equipment at West Lake Rd. (Route 5) & Avonia Rd. (Route 98) and West Ridge Rd. (Route 20) & Bear Creek Rd./Dutch Rd./Old Ridge Rd. (SR 4007); and

Wesleyville Borough – $1,023,280 for updated signal equipment at three intersections along Buffalo Rd. (Route 20) and Fremont St. & Station Rd. (Route 430).

In total, Erie municipalities were awarded $4,150,107.84 in grant money.

“My Administration has made clear that the Commonwealth’s top priority is serving the people of our Commonwealth and improving the services we provide to make a difference in Pennsylvanians’ lives, and the safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program will help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow and keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

For more information on the Green Light-Go program, along with a full list of recipients, check out the PennDOT website.