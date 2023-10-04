(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Playhouse announced Wednesday their next production will be a scary good adaptation of renowned horror writer Stephen King kicking off on Friday the 13th.

The Playhouse announced Academy Award winner William Goldman’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery” will be performed on weekend days from Oct. 13-29.

“Misery” tells the story of author Paul Sheldon who is trying to shift from writing romance novels about Misery Chastain to more literary fiction stories.

When Paul gets into a car accident and is rescued by his biggest fan, Annie Wilkes, he goes from patient to prisoner once she finds out he plans to kill off Misery in his latest book and forces him to write a new book to bring her back.

The show will be directed by Carolin Lynn with Michael Weiss serving as assistant director and stars Sue Ellen Wojciechowski as Annie Wilkes and Matt Fuchs as Paul Sheldon.

Tickets along with a full list of show times can be purchased online, at the box office Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays or by calling the Playhouse at 814-454-2852.

The Erie Playhouse is reminding any potential showgoers the production contains adult language and violence.