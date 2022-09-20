(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie streams are set to benefit from a combined $400,000 in grant funding awarded by the Watershed Restoration Protection Program. The funding will go to sediment projects.

The city plans to use $200,000 for its Garrison Run stream restoration. That project will attempt to reduce sediment in the stream. The Department of Environmental Protection has identified the stream as impaired by sediment load, according to a news release from state Sen. Dan Laughlin’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The work will be done on a section of the stream located on the fenced property of the Erie Wastewater Treatment Plant at Port Access Road.

“Pollution in tributaries that empty into Presque Isle Bay can have broad consequences beyond the immediate stream banks, and Garrison Run is a stream with a long history of sediment pollution,” state Rep. Bob Merski said. “Reducing the sediment load is critical to improving water quality, protecting the health of delicate ecosystems and curbing the pollutants that flow through to the bay and lake.

The remaining $200,000 will address sediment issues in Cemetery Run. The work will be on the stream that runs along the west side of Cranch Road.

“By addressing the sediment issues, both projects will improve the water quality of the two streams and put them on the path to no longer being impaired,” Laughlin said.

“So much of our region’s health depends on the health of our watershed,” state Rep. Pat Harkins said. “Improving water quality in our streams and tributaries means less impact to the shoreline, safer recreation and fishing for residents and visitors, and healthier business and tourism for our economy. The funding to restore Garrison Run and Cemetery Run streams is an investment in all of these things.”