(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Martin Luther King Center (MLK Center) along with Splash Lagoon are hoping to make a splash by helping set a new world record.

According to a release, 20 children enrolled in the MLK Center’s summer youth program will be headed to Splash Lagoon to help set the record for the world’s largest swim lesson taking place at more than 500 pools, aquatic facilities and water parks around the world.

Hosted by the World Waterpark Association along with other aquatics and safety organizations, organizers are hoping to spread the idea that swimming lessons save lives and help reduce accidental drownings.

“At Splash Lagoon, safety is our top priority. Our lifeguards are excited to share their knowledge of swimming and water safety with the children from the Martin Luther King Center,” said Nick Scott Sr., President & Owner of Scott Enterprises, which owns and operates Splash Lagoon. “The World’s Largest Swim Lesson aims to educate as many people as possible, while Splash Lagoon is emphasizing a focused, hands-on lesson with local children.”

Once the lesson is complete, students will also receive free admission to the water park.