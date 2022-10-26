(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Zoo is set to receive a $3 million state grant for a new veterinary center.

The new veterinary center will include upgrades for animal treatment, quarantine spaces, isolation areas, surgical rooms and imaging rooms. It also will include public viewing spaces.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro celebrated the grant in an announcement on Oct. 26.

“I was also proud to support the Erie Zoo which attracts more than 300,000 visitors each year and contributes an estimated $1.3 million in state and local taxes annually,” Bizzarro added. “Not only will this funding provide Erie Zoo with improved technology to offer the best care possible for its animals in order to keep them healthy, but it will also provide the zoo an opportunity to regain its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).”

The grant is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). Both state representatives Pat Harkins and Bob Merski also announced the incoming grants.

“The funding we helped secure today will support a landmark area attraction – our amazing Erie Zoo – by funding a state-of-the-art veterinary center,” Harkins said.

Merski said, “The Erie Zoo delights and teaches kids of all ages, attracts thousands of visitors, and generates substantial tourism revenue for our region. But maintaining hundreds of animals outside of their natural habitat brings critical responsibilities. The funding awarded today for the new veterinary center will ensure those animals receive the best possible care. We are proud to have the zoo in our district and to have helped secure this funding.”