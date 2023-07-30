(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With the start of the school year just around the corner, Erie’s Public Schools is giving students the chance to get up date on any required immunizations.

Erie’s Public Schools along with Community Health Net will be hosting an immunization clinic for incoming middle and high schoolers at Wayne Park at East Middle School Tuesday, August 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pennsylvania requires students entering students entering seventh grad e to have a dose of the tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine and one dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV).

Students entering 12th grade to have a second dose of the MCV vaccine however it will not be required as long as the student was given a dose at age 16 or older.

A parent or guardian must be present and transportation can be provided by calling the Erie School District at 814-874-6137 or emailing Transportation@ErieSD.org by noon July 31.

Parents can register online here.