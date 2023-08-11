(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Back to school, ring the bell; the end of summer is within sight which means its time for students of all levels to head back to school in just a few short weeks.

Most school districts in Erie County will be heading back on the same day while local university students heading back before most school districts.

Girard School District will be welcoming students back the earliest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, while Fairview and Penn Crest School Districts head back the latest among public schools on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Corry Area School District, Erie’s Public Schools, Fort LeBoeuf School District, General McClane School District, Harbor Creek School District, Iroquois School District, North East School District, Northwestern School District, Union City Area School District, Wattsburg Area School District will all have their first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Crawford County Central School District will have their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Millcreek Township School District’s first day of school will be slightly earlier than the other districts, taking place on Aug. 28.

Private Schools

Cathedral Preparatory School and Mercyhurst Preparatory School will be the first of the private schools to start the school year with classes beginning Thursday, Aug. 24, at each high school. Meanwhile, Erie First Christian Academy has their first day set for Monday, Aug. 28.

Erie Catholic School System, which is composed of Our Lady of Peace, Saint George, Saint James, Saint Jude, Saint Luke and Blessed Sacrament Schools, starts their school year off on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Erie Day School starts their school year later than all others with day one set for Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Colleges

Most colleges in the area start classes in the same week with Penn State Behrend, PennWest Edinboro, Erie County Community College and Slippery Rock University all starting classes on Monday, Aug. 21, with Gannon starting class the next day on Aug. 22.

Mercyhurst University begins class a week later with day one of class set for Monday, Aug. 28. Allegheny College will begin class the day after on Tuesday, Aug. 29.